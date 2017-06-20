WORLD: Gang forced man to eat his own testicle and have sex with a dog

A brutal gang in the UK has been convicted of going medieval on a 45-year-old man who died after being forced to have sex with a dog and to eat one of his own testicles.

Ann Corbett, 26, and Zahid Zaman, 43, were convicted of murder, while Myra Wood, 50, and Kay Rayworth, 56, were convicted of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, the Metro of the UK reported.

A Newcastle Crown Court jury was told about a bizarre “cultish” relationship forged among the sadistic foursome and victim Jimmy Prout, who believed they were his friends.

“In effect, over a period of time, Jimmy Prout was not just mistreated, he was tortured,” prosecutor Paul Greaney said. “In the end, this conduct was to cause the death of Jimmy Prout.”

Greaney described a sadistic act in which Prout’s “scrotum was sliced open and his testicle was removed; he was then forced to eat it.”

Prout — whose teeth were knocked out with a hammer and chisel — died Feb. 9, 2016, and his body was dumped on wastelands where it was partially consumed by animals, Greaney said.

The group then covered their tracks by asking people if they had seen Prout while raiding his bank account, the news site reported.

The wheelchair-bound Zaman, the leader of the group, was described as vengeful after he thought Prout had been involved in a theft against him.

Surveillance videos presented to the jury showed Prout’s deteriorating condition as the abuse continued.

Footage from Oct. 18, 2015, showed the victim walking and jogging – but by February 2016 he was seen staggering and pushed by Corbett before collapsing.

Prout also posted pictures of his injuries on his Facebook page at the time, saying, “My bodie hurt” and “My sholder hurts.”

The four brutes will be sentenced June 27.