WORLD: Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis for the first time

President Trump and Pope Francis, who clashed sharply during the presidential campaign, set aside their differences as they met on Wednesday at the Vatican where they exchanged gifts and discussed the need for peace.

“Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world,” Trump tweeted after their first face-to-face sit-down, one of the few times he has taken to the message site during his first overseas trip as president.

The president accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in the presidential motorcade and Francis in a Ford Focus. The two men shook hands and Trump could be heard saying it was “a great honor” to meet the pope.

The two men met for a private meeting in the Sala del Tronetto, the room of the little throne, on the second floor of the Apostolic Palace for about 30 minutes.

Afterwards, the pope handed Trump a small olive tree.

“It is my desire that you become an olive tree to construct peace,” Francis said in Spanish.

“We can use peace,” Trump replied.

Francis also gave Trump a signed copy of his 2017 message entitled “Nonviolence – A Style of Politics for Peace” and a copy of his 2015 encyclical letter on the need to protect the world from the effects of climate change.

“Well, I’ll be reading them,” said the president, who has called global warming a plot by the Chinese to undermine American manufacturing.

In return, Trump handed the pope a boxed set of first-edition books by slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and an engraved stone from the King memorial in Washington, DC.

“Thank you, thank you. I won’t forget what you said,” Trump told the pope at the conclusion of their visit.

The pope and the president had a contentious relationship during the presidential election, with the pontiff striking out against Trump’s stand on immigration and especially his pledge to build a wall on the Mexican border.

Francis said Trump should be thinking of creating a bridge not a barrier and called people who believed in walls “not Christian.” Trump termed Francis’ comments as “disgraceful.”

But a Vatican statement said Wednesday’s meeting was “cordial” and expressed a hope for “serene collaboration” between the church and the US government, including “assistance to immigrants.”

Later during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Trump said “It was an honor to be with the pope.”

“He is something,” Trump added.

Members of Trump’s family also met the pontiff, leading to a lighthearted exchange between the first lady and the pope.

Francis asked her, “What do you give him to eat, potizza?,” a reference to a dessert from her native Slovenia.

Melania laughed and said, “Yes.”

The meeting came after Trump’s stops in Saudi Arabia and Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

From Rome, Trump travels to Brussels for a NATO meeting and then on to Sicily for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrial countries.