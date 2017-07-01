WORLD: Bronx hospital shooter sent chilling email rant to Daily News two hours before fatal rampage

Just two hours before his deadly rampage at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, shooter Henry Bello ranted to the Daily News in an email — blaming the medical center for ruining his dreams of furthering his career.

“This hospital terminated my road to a licensure to practice medicine,” Bello wrote to The News at 12:46 p.m. on Friday. “First, I was told it was because I always kept to myself. Then it was because of an altercation with a nurse.”

Bello, 45, said he was ultimately fired from his job for threatening a co-worker.

In his email to The News, Bello blamed two doctors by name for getting the ax.

Bello said that after he was fired, he wrote an email to one female doctor “congratulating her for my termination after she sent out an email to everybody telling them to file complaints against me so I can be terminated for being rude to her.”

“I only said in the email, it remains to be seen if my life is meaningless or disposable,” Bello wrote.

He blamed another doctor for blocking his chances at getting a medical permit, saying he had poured $400,000 of his money into Bronx-Lebanon.

The News is withholding the name of both doctors whom Bello had blamed for his woes.

Bello never threatened violence in the email he sent to The News.

An editor at The News who read the letter made the connection to Bello a few hours after the rampage.

The shooting took place at 2:45 p.m. — two hours after the chilling email was sent — when Bello opened fire on his former colleagues with an AR-15 rifle. He wounded six workers and killed a female doctor before turning the gun on himself.

Bello, who last lived in the Bronx, had been forced to resign from his job as house physician at the medical center two years ago after he was accused of sexually harassing a co-worker.