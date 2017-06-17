WORLD: ‘Breatharian’ couple survives on ‘the universe’s energy’ instead of food

WASHINGTON DC, USA – A “Breatharian” mom and dad of two have barely eaten for nine years as they live off “the universe’s energy.”

Husband and wife Akahi Ricardo and Camila Castello believe that food and water aren’t necessary and humans can be sustained solely by the energy of the universe.

Castello and Ricardo — who have a 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter together — have survived on little else besides a piece of fruit or vegetable broth just three times per week since 2008.

And Castello even practiced a Breatharian pregnancy — not eating anything during the entire nine months that she carried her first child.

The married couple of nine years claim that their “food-free lifestyle” has improved their health and emotional well-being as well as letting them spend money on traveling rather than the weekly groceries.

Castello, 34, who lives between California and Ecuador with her husband, explained: “Humans can easily be without food — as long as they are connected to the energy that exists in all things and through breathing.”

“For three years, Akahi and I didn’t eat anything at all and now we only eat occasionally like if we’re in a social situation or if I simply want to taste a fruit.”

“With my first child, I practiced a Breatharian pregnancy. Hunger was a foreign sensation to me, so I fully lived on light and ate nothing.”

“My blood tests during all three trimesters were impeccable and I gave birth to a healthy baby boy.”

“Since Breatharianism, I feel healthier and happier that I’ve ever done before. When I was younger, my weight fluctuated but now after having two children, my body bounced back to its natural shape immediately. I never suffer from PMS symptoms anymore and I feel more emotionally stable.”

Husband Ricardo, 36, believes that Breatharianism is the ideal way to slash people’s food bills.

Ricardo — who teaches courses about Breatharianism along with Castello — explained: “There is a freedom that comes with not being attached or dependent on food.”

“Obviously, our living costs are a lot less than most families and that has allowed us to spend our money on things that really matter like traveling and exploring together.”

“It’s given us a clear sense of what we want in life. Anyone can live a Breatharian lifestyle and feel the benefits. It’s not about never eating food again, it’s about understanding cosmic nourishment (not just physical nourishment) and living without limits.”

The couple met in 2005 and got married three years later, and later that year they discovered Breatharianism through a friend.

The pair had to slowly work their way from vegetarianism to a vegan diet and then to just eating fruit before starting the “21 Day Breatharian Process.”

In this process, during the first seven days, nothing is consumed except air; for the next seven days, some water and diluted juice; and for the last seven days, diluted juice and water.

Ricardo said: “The 21 Day Breatharian Process was a powerful one and steppingstone into realizing the infinite potential that lies within.

“It led us to explore the breath and its presence within our lives, showing us that we could easily be without food as long as we had air. I used to eat a lot — but I haven’t felt hungry since that process in 2008.”

For the next three years, the couple did not eat solid food at all — even through Castello’s first pregnancy in 2011.

These days they have relaxed the rules slightly, occasionally eating so that they can share the experience with their two children.

Castello explained: “I was completely open to changing my food-free lifestyle when I first became pregnant because my child came first. But I just never felt hungry, so I ended up practicing a fully Breatharian pregnancy.

“I didn’t feel the need or desire to eat solid food during the entire nine months and so I only ate five times, all of which were in social situations.”

“And I knew my son would be nourished enough by my love and this would allow him to grow healthily in my womb. I went for regular pregnancy checkups and my doctor confirmed the above-average growth of a very healthy baby boy.”

“After I gave birth to my son, I wanted to be able to explore the joy of food in small quantities with my children as they grew.”