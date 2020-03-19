World Blind Union calls for accessible and inclusive services on coronavirus containment measures

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The World Blind Union is calling on governments and national leaders to ensure that public information and health care communication messages regarding the coronavirus pandemic are accessible to all including the blind and partially-sighted persons.

Essential information should be made available in accessible formats such as braille, audio, large print, plain language and in an easy-to-read format.

As the virus continues to spread worldwide, WBU wants essential services to be accessible and inclusive to all persons with disabilities including accessible hygiene-health services, assistive devices, accessible digital technology, and other support facilities.

The WBU is also urging government planners and key stakeholders to involve persons with disabilities in developing contingency plans to ensure that their specific needs are considered and effective mitigation solutions are implemented.

In addition, WBU is urging employers to ensure income protection for all as the virus takes a toll on the global economy.

Meanwhile, WBU is urging all members to follow WHO guidelines to stop the spread.

The World Blind Union is actively monitoring the spread and potential impact of the coronavirus and will keep members updated. The health and safety of our members is a top priority.

The Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) is a member of the World Blind Union.

( 0 ) ( 0 )