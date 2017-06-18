WORLD: Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
There was no immediate word on the gender of the babies or their names.
The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Queen Bey announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, ” she posted.
(1)(0)
Non of my business,tell me about St.lucia not plastic people.People have kids in the world everyday.Like poor people who looking for their milk and honey still waiting and cannot find it,and youll telling me about Beyonce and J Z you really,really,really think i careAbsolutely no interest,Ask God and Jesus what they think about J Z and Beyonce i already know these 2 illuminati Rockefeller Satanist.Queen B you'll never know she sell her soul for satan,find out about SASHA FIERCE.