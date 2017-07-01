WORLD: Arkansas nightclub shooting leaves many wounded

At least 17 people have been shot at a nightclub in the US state of Arkansas, police say.

One person was in a critical condition, later upgraded to stable, but other injuries were not life-threatening. The youngest victim was said to be 16.

The exchange of gunfire apparently took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) at a concert, but there was no immediate information about a suspect.

Police said the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

ABC quoted police as saying more people had been injured while trying to escape from the Power Lounge nightclub.