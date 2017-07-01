Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement

WORLD: Arkansas nightclub shooting leaves many wounded

By BBC
July 1, 2017
Share6
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 6

_96759302_uslittlerock0717At least 17 people have been shot at a nightclub in the US state of Arkansas, police say.

One person was in a critical condition, later upgraded to stable, but other injuries were not life-threatening. The youngest victim was said to be 16.

The exchange of gunfire apparently took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) at a concert, but there was no immediate information about a suspect.

Police said the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

ABC quoted police as saying more people had been injured while trying to escape from the Power Lounge nightclub.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 1, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    Americans have long since become quite numb to such stories. It has long been accepted as price to be paid for carrying guns as in the old Wild West. It is a way of life. Move on.

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  2. Baffled
    July 1, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    How is that travel ban working for you in the US?
    Are you feeling safe and secure yet?
    How long before you realize the killers are in your back yard?
    Oh, right! forgot you do not know how to think!

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.