WORLD: Arkansas nightclub shooting leaves many wounded

At least 17 people have been shot at a nightclub in the US state of Arkansas, police say.
One person was in a critical condition, later upgraded to stable, but other injuries were not life-threatening. The youngest victim was said to be 16.
The exchange of gunfire apparently took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) at a concert, but there was no immediate information about a suspect.
Police said the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.
ABC quoted police as saying more people had been injured while trying to escape from the Power Lounge nightclub.
Americans have long since become quite numb to such stories. It has long been accepted as price to be paid for carrying guns as in the old Wild West. It is a way of life. Move on.
How is that travel ban working for you in the US?
Are you feeling safe and secure yet?
How long before you realize the killers are in your back yard?
Oh, right! forgot you do not know how to think!