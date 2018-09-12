World Alzheimer Month recognized in Saint Lucia

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Alzheimer and Dementia Association continues to provide empowerment and support to families and brain health education to the public.

The month of September is recognized as World Alzheimer Month, with activities taking place across the globe on World Alzheimer Day (September 21st). Saint Lucia has joined in on the awareness through a number of activities this month.

An awareness workshop will be held on the 15th of this month. Presentation will be made by the association’s president, Regina Posvar, who will be providing information to participants about Alzheimer and other types of dementia. This workshop is open to the public and free of charge to all.

Activities from September 20th-29 are aimed towards families and their loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer’s in the form of a family support group (September 20th) and a Memory Café (September 29th). Surveys are also being conducted in Castries, Rodney Bay and Vieux Fort and we ask that the general public provide the assistance needed to the researchers, which will help us to gather statistics on dementia in Saint Lucia.

The association would like to thank the general public for their participation in the information booth that was held on September 8th, 2018 outside Massy Stores, Rodney Bay. Information on dementia was disseminated, such as the warning signs and how to support families. Free memory screening and blood pressure and glucose checks were also given to the public.

We are also grateful to Ms. A L Dawn French, author of the Peanut Tales book series, for her latest novel- “Peanut and The Alzheimers Saga.” Through this novel, Ms. French, has acknowledged the need to educate children on Alzheimer and has used her creative skills to do so. Novels of this nature are very important, as children are also affected by the strain Alzheimer’s places on families. “Peanut and The Alzheimers Saga” is available on Amazon.

We at The Saint Lucia Alzheimer and Dementia Association will also be continuing our advocacy efforts through various media platforms and television interviews. We ask all Saint Lucians to stay tuned and to also wear purple on Fridays, in recognition of World Alzheimer Month.