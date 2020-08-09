Work permit, exemption holders blocked from entering VI

Work permit, exemption holders blocked from entering VI
The Government of the Virgin Islands (VI) as of August 2, 2020, and immediate effect, has moved to block entry to the territory, holders of work permits and work exemptions. Photo: VINO/File
(VINO) – The Government of the Virgin Islands (VI) on August 2, 2020, said it had moved with immediate effect to restrict all holders of work permits and work permit exemptions from entering the Territory.

This decision comes following the discovery of the Territory’s ninth confirmed case of COVID-19, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in an individual who recently returned to the Territory.

According to reports, the individual returned from the Dominican Republic, which has the highest infection rate in the Caribbean.

According to the Government, in its announcement, the new measure comes as the Territory remains cautious and its restricted opening of the Territory’s borders continues.

Nationals & Permanent residents can return home

“At this time, the Government will continue to follow the protocol for the Controlled Re-entry of Nationals and Permanent Residents to the Virgin Islands during this COVID-19 Pandemic,” the announcement said.

The VI public has been urged to continue adhering to the social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks, in addition to the washing of hands.

It remains unclear when the new restriction will lift as no timeline was provided.

