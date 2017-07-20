Work pace slows on DSH project

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The controversial Desert Star Holding (DSH) project which commenced in earnest some months ago, is now moving at a snail’s pace.

And according to Curtis Hudson, an employee on the project, who told St.Lucia New Online(SNO) that his job is to “ensure everything runs smoothly,” the delay is as a result of the inclement weather which has prevented the workers from working on certain days.

Hudson, former chairman of the Vieux-Fort South Constituency Office of the United Workers Party (UWP), who apparently has no job title nor detailed job description, said currently the land is being cleared after which it will be dug to commence the race track.

He added that 16 trucks and two excavators are currently employed on the project.

The engineer, a foreign national, is always too busy to attend to this reporter.

With a cursory glance, one will get the impression that there is hardly anything taking place on the project, where there is no secretary employed and the building which was intended to serve as office is still unoccupied. Another building on the site is used as a security booth.

sIn the meantime the St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and other concerned organisations are continuing to criticise the project in its current form. They want the project to be renegotiated.