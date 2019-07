Wooden structure in Babonneau destroyed by fire

A wooden structure in Talvern, Babonneau was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, according to emergency officials.

The 16x20ft structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire, officials said.

The structure was normally occupied by a male, who is believed to be of unsound mind, according to officials.

Emergency officials responded to the report at 2:36 a.m.

No additional details were available.

