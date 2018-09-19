Women ‘sold marijuana cakes in church’

(BBC) – Two women have been arrested after they were caught selling sweets and cakes containing marijuana in a church in the US state of Georgia.

The marijuana edibles Ebony Cooper and Leah Pressley were offering included cereal treats, brownies and puddings, police say.

The arrests occurred at an event the church, in the city of Savannah, was holding for local entrepreneurs.

The pair were detained after the event and face felony drugs charges.

In a Facebook post, the local counter-narcotics team in Savannah said they uncovered the women openly selling the marijuana/tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles on social media sites and decided to approach them at the event.

Police say Ms Cooper was displaying the drugs on a table at the event, although the church was unaware of the illegal activities.

Marijuana laws in the US vary from state to state, with nine states and Washington DC having legalised the drug, but it is illegal in Georgia.