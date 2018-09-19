Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Women ‘sold marijuana cakes in church’

By BBC
September 19, 2018
Share4
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

The women were also openly selling the cakes and sweets on social media sites, police said

(BBC) – Two women have been arrested after they were caught selling sweets and cakes containing marijuana in a church in the US state of Georgia.

The marijuana edibles Ebony Cooper and Leah Pressley were offering included cereal treats, brownies and puddings, police say.

The arrests occurred at an event the church, in the city of Savannah, was holding for local entrepreneurs.

The pair were detained after the event and face felony drugs charges.

In a Facebook post, the local counter-narcotics team in Savannah said they uncovered the women openly selling the marijuana/tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles on social media sites and decided to approach them at the event.

Police say Ms Cooper was displaying the drugs on a table at the event, although the church was unaware of the illegal activities.

Marijuana laws in the US vary from state to state, with nine states and Washington DC having legalised the drug, but it is illegal in Georgia.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.