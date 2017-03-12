Women in Action calls for change after slaying of VF woman

PRESS RELEASE – On a day when we should’ve been celebrating women and their accomplishments, we were stunned and saddened to hear the brutal slaying of yet another woman in Vieux Fort.

How many more must die before we as a society can understand the gravity of the situation. And the situation is that our women are under attack. Some of our men do not even regard us as human or having feelings. When women are being stabbed or hacked to death , we can only conclude that we are animals. Animals to be slaughtered.

Our appeal today is to our men. We love you and would like to live and work along side you as partners not enemies. Men, when we get you angry , resorting to violence to address the issue is not an option. You will live to regret it. If not for yourself, think of your children and her family and the loved one they’ll be left without if she’s killed.

There’s a saying that there are many fishes in the sea. If a relationship has run its course and there are frequent disagreements, the option should be to separate or divorce . It benefits No one when people hold on to relationships which should be ended.

WIA stands in solidarity with our women and our men in overcoming this dangerous and concerning trend. Most men are great sons.. Husbands.. Brothers..father’s.. uncles etc. It’s only a few who make all men look like monsters. WIA would like to encourage our men to partner with us. We welcome and encourage our good men to come forward and speak out against such actions. We encourage you to hold public demonstrations and let your voices be heard. let your children especially your sons see how much you’d like to be a change agent and reverse what’s becoming a sad period in our fair Helens history.

Men our message was for you not to point fingers but to encourage you to be bold for change with us.. the women of WIA and all of St. Lucia.