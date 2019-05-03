Women better at cheating, according to study

(JAMAICA STAR) — When it comes to cheating in a relationship, men are often seen as the ones more likely to go astray.

But a study conducted by researchers at the University of Western Australia showed that women are not just as skilled at cheating, they are better at hiding their infidelity than men.

According to the research, women can judge whether a man is likely to be unfaithful just by looking at his face, but men are less able to spot a cheating woman.

The researchers took a group of 1,500 people and showed them pictures of 189 Caucasian adults (101 men and 88 women) and asked them if they had been unfaithful to their partners.

Respondents were then asked to rank these faces on a scale of one to 10, where one is “not at all likely to be unfaithful” and 10 is “extremely likely” to play the field.

The result was that “both men and women were accurate in assessing men’s, but not women’s, likelihood to cheat”.

Prominent physician, and author of Sexplanations: A guide to discussing Sex & Sexu ality in the Caribbean, Dr Alverston Bailey, said that the results of the study aren’t surprising.

“As a rule, women are far more efficient at covering their tracks if they stray from the straight and narrow, because they are better at verbalising their feelings and are more emotive, therefore more believable. And because of female intuitiveness, they are able to identify acts and behaviours which will trigger jealousy, and avoid them,” he said. “Women are also more physically expressive, and therefore generate less suspicion when they flirt.”

He added: “Men have always been regarded as potential cheats and in reality many men are. But who do they cheat with? In my opinion, both sexes cheat, but women are better at hiding their cheating.”

However, sexologist Dr Karen Carpenter told THE WEEKEND STAR that it’s the patriarchal nature of society which causes women to be more careful when cheating.

“It’s not that women are better able to hide their cheating. However, women tend to be more discreet because the penalties are greater because the way women are described,” she said. “The way they are seen by the larger society in some instances does not encourage them to make their cheating status known.”

