Two women have been arrested for smuggling cell phones into the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) on Saturday, Oct. 12, police sources said.

The women reportedly tried unsuccessfully to pass the phones onto the inmates.

Everyone, including visitors, is subject to searches prior to entering the facility however it appeared the cell phones were “very well hidden in the body parts” of the females, according to the sources.

The suspects are believed to be between their late teens and early 20s, the sources said.

Smuggling contraband into the BCF is nothing new. Even correctional officers have been caught attempting to smuggle illegal items into the facility over the years.

A senior officer was arrested on March 11, 2019 after he was busted with marijuana, sim cards, razors, lighters, cigarettes and other contraband. Reports had indicated that the same officer was arrested for a similar situation several years ago but the matter was dismissed.

A total of 661 items were seized at the facility on June 5, 2018. The contraband included 12 cell phones, 115 lighters, three portions of marijuana, 31 weapons, 172 blades, and 141 shavers.

BCF officials have said criminal activities at the prison will not be tolerated.

