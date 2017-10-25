Woman’s headache turns out to be spider living in her ear (see video)

(THE SUN-UK) – This is the disturbing moment a live spider crawls out of a woman’s ear.

It was filmed by startled doctors in India after the patient — named only as Lekshmi L. — complained of a headache and a tingling sensation inside her head.

She had fallen asleep on her veranda but woke up with a painful blockage in her right ear.

Medics examining her made the shocking discovery and tried to coax the critter out.

It can be seen following the light and slowly emerging from her inner ear.

Dr. Santosh Shivaswamy at Columbia Hospital said: “It is common to see emergency room visits due to the presence a foreign object in the ear and it takes a simple procedure to remove the object.

“However, when a living insect makes its way inside a human ear, the patient’s anxiety makes it difficult to continue the procedure.”

“It was a rare to see a live spider moving inside someone’s ear canal.”

Lekshmi said: “I was terrified as I could feel the movement of a creature in my ear.

“The acute earache followed by sharp pains suffocated me,” she added. “I couldn’t think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed the presence of a spider in my ear.”