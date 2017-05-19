Advertisement
Woman who returned to Guyana from St. Lucia with undeclared US$44,000 in post cards pleads not guilty

By SNO Staff with reports from Kaieteur News
May 19, 2017
Todd appeared in court on Thursday.

A woman failed to declare US$44,685 (about GYD$9 million) when she arrived in Guyana from St. Lucia earlier this month was granted bail when she appeared in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, according to news reports out of the South American country.

Tracyann Todd, 36, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the charge of failing to declare a large sum of foreign currency was read to her.

She pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GYD$150,000. She is scheduled to return to court on May 25, 2017.

Todd was detained by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) after she failed to declare the cash at the nearest immigration office when she arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 8 p.m. on May 4, 2017.

According to Kaieteur News (KN), Todd was represented by Attorney Glen Hanoman who told the court that his client resides at Lot 84 Robb Street.

Hanoman told the court that his client is a businesswoman who supplies hardware and construction materials to St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, KN reported.

He further told the court that since May 4 his client has visited SOCU office seven times and she was released on her own recognisance, KN reported.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing that the defendant is a flight risk and if granted bail she would not return to the court for the trial.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was dishonest about declaring the cash.

The prosecutor stated that on the day in question the woman arrived aboard a flight from St Lucia and she was observed acting in a suspicious manner, KN reported.

The court heard that a search was conducted on the defendant’s suitcase and the foreign currency was found hidden in post cards which were hidden away among clothing in the suitcase.

Todd was then detained by agents of the SOCU.

The court heard that the prosecution file is complete and the foreign currency is lodged at SOCU office.

Regulations state that all passengers coming into Guyana have to declare any cash that is in excess of US$10,000.

One comment

  1. Maria
    May 19, 2017 at 1:33 PM

    They found u with cash...u didn't declare it an u pleading not guilty. What kind of lawyer she has..u should plead guilty with explainstion so could say how an Why u have all that cash

    (0)(0)
    Reply

