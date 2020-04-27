Don't Miss

Woman who lost custody of children kills both of them, her own mom in ‘tragic’ murder-suicide

By NY Daily News
April 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share473
473 Shares
Advertisement

(NY DAILY NEWS) – A Texas woman who “very recently” lost custody of her young children fatally shot both of them and her own mother before killing herself inside their San Antonio apartment, police said Monday.

Her exact motive was not immediately clear, but authorities believe the woman was supposed to turn her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son to their father following a recent court order, Police Chief William McManus said at a news briefing.

The children’s father, who was trying to get in touch with the family, called 911 after seeing their bodies through a window crack in the back of the apartment around 8:30 a.m. Monday, McManus said.

“It’s tragic beyond words,” the chief told reporters outside the apartment complex.

The woman was 38 and her mother was 68, but authorities have not released any names.

Detectives are also trying to determine when exactly the murder-suicide took place and what led the woman to murder her own family and take her own life.

No other details were immediately available.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share473
473 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

International News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.