Woman who lost custody of children kills both of them, her own mom in ‘tragic’ murder-suicide

Share This On:
(NY DAILY NEWS) – A Texas woman who “very recently” lost custody of her young children fatally shot both of them and her own mother before killing herself inside their San Antonio apartment, police said Monday.
Her exact motive was not immediately clear, but authorities believe the woman was supposed to turn her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son to their father following a recent court order, Police Chief William McManus said at a news briefing.
The children’s father, who was trying to get in touch with the family, called 911 after seeing their bodies through a window crack in the back of the apartment around 8:30 a.m. Monday, McManus said.
“It’s tragic beyond words,” the chief told reporters outside the apartment complex.
The woman was 38 and her mother was 68, but authorities have not released any names.
Detectives are also trying to determine when exactly the murder-suicide took place and what led the woman to murder her own family and take her own life.
No other details were immediately available.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
International News
- Louisiana pastor, while on house arrest, again defies coronavirus order with church service
- Bill Gates says China ‘did a lot of things right’ with coronavirus response
- Caretaker steals $13,000 ring from elderly woman dying of coronavirus
- Global Coronavirus cases pass three million as lockdowns begin to ease
- Heartburn drug being studied as possible coronavirus treatment
- CDC adds six new possible symptoms of coronavirus, including chills, headache
- WHO warns ‘children will die’ as countries halt vaccine efforts
- Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader is ‘alive and well’, says South Korea
- Coronavirus: Spray that ‘protects surfaces from COVID-19 for 90 days’ to go on sale in Hong Kong