Woman wears all her clothes at airport to avoid excess baggage fees

By Hannah Sparks
October 18, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — Gel Rodriguez isn’t afraid to take some heat.

When the Filipino airline passenger stepped up to the counter to weigh her carry-on luggage, she discovered it was 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds) — which is 2 kilos (15.4 lbs) overweight.

“I didn’t want to pay the fee for the excess baggage because it was only 2 kilograms (4.4 lbs),” the tenacious world traveler told VICE.

So, instead of shelling out the overweight fee — typically around $5 per kilo, according to Philippine Airlines — Rodriguez unpacked more than 5 pounds of pants, shirts and jackets — and pulled them on over the clothes she was already wearing.

After her carry-on bag was cleared for boarding, she struck a triumphant pose and snapped a photo to show off her in-flight ingenuity.

Her social media followers are calling her stunt “brilliant” and hashtagging it as a clever “#lifehack.”

Wrote one scheming traveler, “Thank you for the idea.”

The resourceful jet-setter said she’s surprised at the online support she received for her thrifty tactic.

“If I had known it would go viral, I would have posed better,” Rodriguez told the outlet with a laugh, admitting she wouldn’t pull this stunt again.

“It was really hot — I don’t recommend other people do it.”

There are certainly more stylish ways to pull this off, too, such as with this chic 14-pocket trench coat that can stash up to 33 pounds of luggage.

