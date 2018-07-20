Woman, two babies stabbed to death in Jamaica

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A woman and her two babies were murdered at their home in Tower Hill, St Andrew on Wednesday, the police have confirmed.

The lawmen said the bodies of 29-year-old Kashief Jackson, one-year-old Aviere Williams and seven-day-old Aranza Williams were found by relatives with multiple stab wounds.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that lawmen from the Mavis Bank Police Station were summoned by relatives and on their arrival at the home, Jackson was seen inside the house while Aviere and Aranza were seen outside on the veranda.

They were taken to the hospital where death was confirmed.

CCU said detectives are now probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three.