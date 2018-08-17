Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Woman sues surgeon for wrongfully removing her kidney

By AP
August 17, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(AP) – An Iowa woman is suing a South Dakota surgeon and his practice for wrongly removing one of her kidneys.

The lawsuit filed by Dena Knapp alleges that Dr. Scott Baker erroneously removed her healthy right kidney instead of removing an adrenal gland and a mass on the gland during a surgery in Sioux Falls in 2016.

The Argus Leader reports the lawsuit alleges the erroneous surgery resulted in an incurable and progressive kidney disease in Knapp’s remaining kidney that has caused pain and mental distress.

Knapp eventually had a second surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to remove the gland and mass.

Baker did not immediately return a call for comment.

The federal lawsuit also names The Surgical Institute of South Dakota, where Baker is partner. The institute declined comment.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.