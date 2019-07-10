Don't Miss
Woman steals man’s $20K Rolex after night of partying at 1Oak: cops

By NEW YORK POST
July 10, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — A woman swiped a $20,000 Rolex watch from a man’s Manhattan apartment when he fell sleep after a night of partying at the club 1Oak, police said.

The woman, who was caught on security footage in the man’s elevator wearing a spaghetti-strap dress, met the 29-year-old on June 1 at the celebrity-heavy Chelsea nightspot, cops said.

She accompanied him to his Battery Park apartment, where he fell asleep at about 5 a.m., authorities said.

The man woke up at about 10 a.m. and found the woman gone and his pricey timepiece missing, police said.

Cops are searching for the thief, who is believed to be in her 30s and is about 5 feet 8.

She was last seen wearing a black lace dress and high-heeled shoes.

