UPDATE: Woman stabbed in road rage knife attack in Trinidad

St. Lucia News Online
May 13, 2019

Screenshot from a video showing the road rage incident on the Uriah Butler Highway, Charlieville on Monday afternoon.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) A knife was pulled and a woman stabbed after a crash on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Aranguez on Monday.

The fight brought traffic to a halt.

Videos circulated on social media show the two vehicles in a crash, and two men and a woman scrambling across the lanes.

A man is seen with a large knife attempting to stab the other man in the chest as he falls backward, pitching an object out of his hand.

The woman races behind and tackles the man with the knife, who then turns on her and stabs her in the arm.

Screenshot from a video showing the road rage incident on the Uriah Butler Highway, Charlieville on Monday afternoon.

Her companion beats the armed man on the head with an object until he releases the woman.

Still holding the knife the man walks across the highway near to where his damaged car is parked across the highway lanes.

Screenshot from a video showing the road rage incident on the Uriah Butler Highway, Charlieville on Monday afternoon.

Motorists stopped and assisted the injured woman, and were seen on their phones calling for help.

Highway Patrol officers have responded to the incident.

