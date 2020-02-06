Woman sprouts eyelashes in her mouth due to rare condition

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – This brings new meaning to the word “hairlip.”

We’ve seen multiple cases of hair in peculiar places. However, few compare to this Italian woman who sprouts eyelash-like whiskers in her mouth due to a rare condition, as documented in the journal Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology and Oral Radiology.

The unnamed patient first knew something was awry when, at age 19, she discovered small hairs on her gums, per the study. At that time, doctors diagnosed her with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — a disorder characterized by excess male hormones — and surgically removed the offending follicles along with prescribing her birth control pills.

However, that only temporarily remedied her bad hair day. When the patient returned to the clinic six years later, at age 25, doctors discovered “even more widespread presence of oral hairs” on her gums, as well as her chin and neck areas, per the report.

The patient’s intraoral “werewolf” transformation was exacerbated by the fact that she had reportedly stopped taking her contraceptives, which had been part of her initial treatment.

The woman’s hairy situation is uncommon. While PCOS can cause excess facial and body hair, according to the Mayo Clinic, there have only been five previously recorded cases of oral hirsutism, or hair growth in the mouth, researchers report.

The exact cause of the follicular anomaly is still unknown, the report concludes.

