Woman paralysed after being ‘catapulted’ off bed during sex

Share This On:

(BBC) – A woman left paralysed after being “catapulted” from her new bed during sex is suing a bed firm for damages.

Claire Busby, of Maidenhead, Berkshire, suffered spinal injuries when she fell from the super king-size double divan as she shifted her position.

The 46-year-old is taking legal action against Berkshire Bed Company, trading as Beds Are Uzzz, saying the bed was in a “defective state”.

The firm denies liability for her injuries and is contesting the case,

Judge Barry Cotter, sitting a the High Court, was told the “central issue” in the case is whether there were defects with the bed and whether Ms Busby’s “tragic injuries” were caused or contributed to by them.

The court heard Ms Busby was injured a week after the bed’s delivery while with her partner John Marshall.

‘Body snap’

She told the court she “swung her legs” from underneath her, before laying back on the bed.

At that point, she claims, the bed gave way and she toppled off the end, landing on her head.

She said: “I spun around, I put my hand down and then I felt like I was catapulted off the back of the bed.

“I fell to the side and heard what felt like a spring in my body snap”.

Ms Busby alleges the two divans which made up the base of the bed were not properly fastened together and two “gliders” – or feet – were missing from the end of the bed.

Winston Hunter, for Ms Busby, said it was “accepted that the particular circumstances of the accident are unusual”, but claimed the firm was still liable.

Lawyers for the bed company argue it was properly assembled at the time of delivery, and even if the two gliders were missing it would not have caused the bed to collapse.