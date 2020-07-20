Woman on the run after stabbing husband in Guyana

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police on the Essequibo Coast are on the hunt for a 32-year-old mother of three after she stabbed her husband during an argument at the weekend.

Dhanpaul Ramotar, 42, of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast was stabbed to the upper left side and to the back. He is currently in a stable condition at the Suddie Hospital.

Police Headquarters reported that the incident occurred between 18:00h and 19:00h Saturday at Richmond Housing Scheme.

The News Room understands that Dhanpaul confronted his wife about how her father treats him which led to an argument during which she armed herself with a knife and stabbed him.

Regional Commander Woman Superintendent, Crystal Robinson told the News Room Monday that ranks are still out looking for the woman.