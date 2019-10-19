Woman killed as gunmen storm south coast home in Trinidad

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Gunmen broke into a house in Rancho Quemado and shot a man and his wife on Tuesday night.

Ellen Joseph, 30, a student nurse, died while receiving treatment at hospital, while her husband Robert Mendoza is warded in critical condition.

Police are investigating a drug link as the motive.

Around 8.15 p.m. Joseph and her husband were in the living room of their home with other relatives at Rancho Quemado Road when two men with firearms entered.

Police were told that although other relatives, including children, were in the room the gunmen fired only at Joseph and Mendoza, hitting them in the upper body.

The gunmen ran out of the house and fled in a white Nissan Tiida.

The vehicle was later found at burnt near Los Iros beach, and police suspect that the gunmen escaped on a boat off the Los Iros coast.

