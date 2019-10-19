Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Woman killed as gunmen storm south coast home in Trinidad

By Trinidad Express
October 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Gunmen broke into a house in Rancho Quemado and shot a man and his wife on Tuesday night.

Ellen Joseph, 30, a student nurse, died while receiving treatment at hospital, while her husband Robert Mendoza is warded in critical condition.

Police are investigating a drug link as the motive.

Around 8.15 p.m. Joseph and her husband were in the living room of their home with other relatives at Rancho Quemado Road when two men with firearms entered.

Police were told that although other relatives, including children, were in the room the gunmen fired only at Joseph and Mendoza, hitting them in the upper body.

The gunmen ran out of the house and fled in a white Nissan Tiida.

The vehicle was later found at burnt near Los Iros beach, and police suspect that the gunmen escaped on a boat off the Los Iros coast.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Trinidad and Tobago News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.