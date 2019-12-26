Don't Miss
Woman injured in Boxing Day accident on Bridge Street, Castries

By SNO Staff
December 26, 2019

(SNO) — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Bridge Street, Castries in the early hours of Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day), according to the St. Lucia Fire Department.

The woman, who is about 30 years old, was injured after a Toyota Noah ran in the back of a Toyota Belta in which she was travelling, emergency sources said.

The Belta ran off the road as a result of the impact, while the Noah ended up in a ditch close to the intersection of Bridge Street, emergency personnel said.

Sources said the driver of the Noah, who allegedly attempted to flee the scene, was caught and handed over to the police after getting a medical checkup.

Meanwhile, the woman from the Belta motor car complained of hip pain and was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

The St. Lucia Fire Department responded to the accident at 1:26 am.

 

Headline News

Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

