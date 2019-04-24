Woman in her 80s brutally raped in Grenada

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(GRENADA INFORMER) — Police in Grenville are investigating the brutal rape of an elderly woman, who is in her late 80s, an incident that sent shockwaves throughout the town of Grenville by Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night (April 2) at the home of the victim who lives alone in a two-bedroom wooden house in the town of Grenville, some 300 meters from the Grenville Police Station on Seton James Street.

When Informer visited the home where the victim lives we were met by Parliamentary Representative for St. Andrew’s South, Minister Yoland Bain-Horsford, who was present to express her sympathy for the victim who had been hospitalized in a critical condition following the incident.

Investigating officers were conducting an investigation at the victim’s home.

The elderly woman, commonly known as a strong Roman Catholic, had attended the third night of praise for the passing of two members of the Charles family in Grenville when the intruder most likely took the opportunity to enter her home.

On her arrival home, she was forced to succumb to her attacker and was allegedly raped and left for dead while her attacker made his escape.

The police in Grenville later became aware of the incident and one man from Grenville has been detained for questioning in the connection with the alleged crime.

Up to press time on Wednesday he was assisting the police in their investigations.

( 0 ) ( 0 )