Woman gets 20 boyfriends to buy her iPhones, then sells them to buy a house

(NEWS.COM.AU) – One crafty female from China has performed the ultimate hustle to raise funds for a home deposit.

The scheme involved a lady convincing her 20 boyfriends to buy her 20 new iPhone 7s, which she then sold for enough money to put a down payment on a house.

Using the pseudonym Proud Qiaoba, a blogger gave a detailed description of how the hustle was performed by a colleague of hers, dubbed Xiaoli.

While the legitimacy of the story might sound dubious at first, the BBC reported it has been able to authenticate the claims.

Proud Qiaoba said she was utterly surprised when Xiaoli revealed she sold 20 iPhones to a mobile phone recycling plant for $A23,200 ($17,815) and then used that money for her house deposit.

“Everyone in the office is talking about this now,” Proud Qiaoba wrote in her blog, reports the BBC.

“Who knows what her boyfriends think now this news has become public.”

Proud Qiaoba said Xiaoli did not come from a wealthy family, so she had to think outside the box to raise the funds for a home.

“Her parents are getting old and she might be under a lot pressure hoping to buy them a house,” she wrote.

“But it’s still unbelievable that she could use this method.”

Making the feat even more impressive is the fact the iPhone 7 was only launched on Sept. 17 this year, which means Xiaoli hustled quickly.

Following the story, users on China’s microblogging site Sina Weibo have been expressing admiration for the smart cookie.

“I can’t even find one boyfriend. She can actually find 20 boyfriends at the same time and even get them to buy her an iPhone 7. Just want to ask her to teach me such skills,” wrote one user.

However, not all agree, with other users labeling her “shameless.”

It’s more than likely Xiaoli isn’t too bothered by the negative comments as she is busy moving into her new pad and juggling a roster of 20 boyfriends.