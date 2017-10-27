Woman gets 20 boyfriends to buy her iPhones, then sells them to buy a house

(NEWS.COM.AU) – One crafty female from China has performed the ultimate hustle to raise funds for a home deposit.
The scheme involved a lady convincing her 20 boyfriends to buy her 20 new iPhone 7s, which she then sold for enough money to put a down payment on a house.
Using the pseudonym Proud Qiaoba, a blogger gave a detailed description of how the hustle was performed by a colleague of hers, dubbed Xiaoli.
While the legitimacy of the story might sound dubious at first, the BBC reported it has been able to authenticate the claims.
Proud Qiaoba said she was utterly surprised when Xiaoli revealed she sold 20 iPhones to a mobile phone recycling plant for $A23,200 ($17,815) and then used that money for her house deposit.
“Everyone in the office is talking about this now,” Proud Qiaoba wrote in her blog, reports the BBC.
“Who knows what her boyfriends think now this news has become public.”
Proud Qiaoba said Xiaoli did not come from a wealthy family, so she had to think outside the box to raise the funds for a home.
“Her parents are getting old and she might be under a lot pressure hoping to buy them a house,” she wrote.
“But it’s still unbelievable that she could use this method.”
Making the feat even more impressive is the fact the iPhone 7 was only launched on Sept. 17 this year, which means Xiaoli hustled quickly.
Following the story, users on China’s microblogging site Sina Weibo have been expressing admiration for the smart cookie.
“I can’t even find one boyfriend. She can actually find 20 boyfriends at the same time and even get them to buy her an iPhone 7. Just want to ask her to teach me such skills,” wrote one user.
However, not all agree, with other users labeling her “shameless.”
It’s more than likely Xiaoli isn’t too bothered by the negative comments as she is busy moving into her new pad and juggling a roster of 20 boyfriends.
U go girl. I can't even get my man of eight years to change a few sheets of galvanise on my house for me far less to buy me a phone . So u damn right make them huy another 20
Roof over your head is more important than an iPhone. A woman has got to do what she has to do. None of the men would be willing to give you a roof.
Great stuff.
Hmm can't hate the hustle
well at least this one is smart and not like the stupid st lucian women oH sorry not women "GIRLS" we have here that would have bought expensive shoes and clothes buying weave and make up and blasting the money going out in different night clubs and not to mention renting vehicle to go nuff places. at least you did something to better your self my girl.
I HOPE THE BOYFRIENDS ARE NOT MAD AT HER FOR SELLING THE PHONES.
ps (nuff of them will give this comment dislikes cause i hit the nail exactly on the head)
Smart woman!
Good going xaoli 😎... Most men are suckers anyway
You go girl.... lots of them give it away for free in the name of love.... good to know you love yourself enough to look out for you.... smart woman.
Man smart woman smarter,pom pom rule,pom pom carry jurisdiction lol 20 boyfriend hehe i wonder how these men feel now,say what. Lady you badder than Rambo.
Now that's a smart lady.lol