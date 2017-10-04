Woman filming fight with neighbor shot to death in chilling video

(THE SUN) – A disturbing video captures the moment before a Brazilian woman records her own death, allegedly at the hands of her neighbor.

Willyene Mathais was shot twice in the face while filming a heated row between herself and the man living next door.

The 22-year-old was using her phone to record the encounter in Santana de Cataguases, in southeast Brazil, when the man she is arguing with and whom she refers to as Juliano allegedly lifts his T-shirt.

He pulls a gun from his waistband and fires at point-blank range.

According to local paper Midia Mineira, the argument apparently started because the victim was accused by her neighbor of gossiping about him.

The pair are also reported to have fallen out over an earlier disagreement between their children.

It’s claimed Willyene filmed the incident to prove to her husband she was being wrongly accused and insulted by the man.

In just over two minutes, the matter quickly spirals out of control as the 40-year-old gunman appears to lose his temper and shoots her.

Before she is gunned down, Willyene can be heard reacting with horror and crying: “No, Juliano, I’m not playing this game,” as she realizes the argument has turned deadly.

What happens next is harrowing.

In a split second, the young mother of three’s life is cut short. She screams in terror as two shots ring out and the phone clatters to the ground as it records her dying moments.

The suspect curses loudly as his victim lies on the ground.

According to reports, the offender fled the crime scene, but before leaving, he is heard callously saying: “Now you’re going to hell, you demon.”

The recording ends with an unknown female coming to the wounded woman’s aid and screaming for help.

The incident, which happened on Sept. 23, starts with the man being filmed as he mumbles under his breath that he’s fed up with people talking about his business.

Willyene, who is standing on a terraced area at the top of a flight of stairs outside her house, calls to the man and challenges him: “What do you mean, Juliano?”

The man responds: “Yes, you’re the one that’s spreading lies about me.”

Incensed by her attitude, the suspect calmly returns, pulls out his gun and allegedly shoots.

The victim was rushed to Cataguases Hospital but never regained consciousness and died shortly afterward.