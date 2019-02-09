Don't Miss
Woman ‘eaten alive by pigs after suffering seizure in pen’

By SKY NEWS
February 9, 2019

(SKY NEWS) — A farmer was eaten alive by her pigs after she collapsed while feeding them, according to Russian media.

The 56-year-old woman had gone to feed the animals when she suffered an epileptic seizure, it is reported.

She fell down in the pen and was bitten by the pigs. Her husband is understood to have discovered her body.

Newstes said the incident happened on 1 February, in a village in the Malopurginsky district of Udmurtia.

Her husband is believed to have gone to bed early, as he was unwell, which is why she was not found quickly. She died of blood loss.

Investigations are under way by officials in the region.

