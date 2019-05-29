Woman collapsed in Castries city due to possible heat exhaustion

Share This On:

The current heat wave roasting Saint Lucia may have claimed its first victim: a woman who passed out in Castries Tuesday morning, May 28.

“They (ambulance personnel) said it could be the heat,” she told St. Lucia News Online.

The 40-year-old, who did not want to be identified by name, sent St. Lucia News Online a special “thank you” message to the “two young men” who assisted her when she collapsed on the streets of Castries near M&C Home Depot.

She wrote: “Yesterday, 28th May, at about after 11:00 a.m. — minutes to 12:00 p.m., I fell unconscious on the streets of Castries near M&C Home Depot. I would like to thank the two young men — one employee from Blue Waters and the other, a neighborhood friend, who came to my aide in such a critical and dire situation. I would also like to thank the staff at M&C Home Depot who showed such concern and called for medical assistance on my behalf. Because of their quick response I am still here today. I would also like to thank the two paramedics who were very calm and patient in handling such a case. Heartfelt thank you to everyone of you individually and collectively.”

The woman said she “just wants everyone to know that I am doing well today and that I am truly grateful for the kindness that they showed to me”.

She told St. Lucia News Online that she did not have a seizure and had “no prior history of medical illness”.

“I was just walking, going to do my shopping and I felt my body changing. I tried to sit but couldn’t, and next thing I know, the young men were trying to wake me, asking if I was okay but I went unresponsive again. They’re the ones who could tell really. Plus they stayed with me until ambulance came. This was the first time I had such an experience,” she said.

“I didn’t go to the hospital. With the paramedics’ assessment, my vitals were good and they found it strange. So I decided to go home instead of going to wait through that long process to do the same testing, in my opinion. But I will visit the doctor.

“It was just a complete blackout…. They said it could be the heat,” she added.

The woman also believes that the heat had something to do with her fainting because she felt really hot before going down: “My inside just got hot in a few seconds and then I was trying to cool down. I guess, but it didn’t happen.”

She said she is currently home, trying to keep hydrated.

“I just want you to highlight that there are still good and caring people out there. I don’t want to be the central point. Not about me but the actions of a few that makes the difference in other lives,” she said.

A Caribbean climatologist says that while the Caribbean is best known for having wet, dry and hurricane seasons, a little known fact is that the region also has a distinct heat season.

Cédric Van Meerbeeck, climatologist at the Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) says that since about 1995, the Caribbean has had a distinct heat season which lasts from about May to October and is forecast to be more intense this year that the last two years.

“But the heat season is something that didn’t happen in the past. Yes, people feel more comfortable and sometimes even cold around Christmas time and you know that it gets hotter towards September. But it’s not really common knowledge that there is a six-month period that noticeably warmer than the other part of the year and that is May to October.

