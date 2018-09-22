Don't Miss
Woman charged with attempted murder after 3 babies, 2 adults stabbed in Queens birthing center

By PIX11
September 22, 2018
Crime scene of the daycare centre stabbing

(PIX11) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after three infants and two adults were stabbed in a Queens birthing center Friday morning.

Yu Fen Wang, 52, was is facing charges of five counts of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed three infants, all 1-month-old or younger and two adults at a residence believed to be serving as a birthing center — that was advertised as a day-care center, on 161st Street between 45th and 43rd avenues in Flushing.

She worked at the facility, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Wang, was found stabbing the three female infants — A 1-month-old and a 13-day-old baby were stabbed in the stomach, and a 22-day-old was stabbed in the ear, chin and mouth, officials said.

The 31-year-old father of one of the children tried to intervene and was stabbed in the leg, according to officials.

Wang also stabbed a 63-year-old female co-worker eight times, officials told PIX11.

All victims were taken to the hospital. The infants are listed in critical condition.

Wang was found unconscious and later taken into custody for a psych evaluation, police said.

It is not known what led to the attack.

