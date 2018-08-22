Woman cancels wedding at last minute because fiancé watched porn

(THE SUN) – A woman has revealed that she canceled her dream wedding just a week before the big day after discovering her fiancé watched porn.

Claire Dalton’s ex kept the habit secret from her throughout their four-year friendship and relationship and she was so shocked, she called off the marriage despite having spent six months planning it.

Dalton, 21, is very religious and said she has been dreaming of a relationship that was “true and pure” and “governed by God’s law” since she was a young girl, in a blog post written for Love What Matters.

She thought she’d found that with her unnamed fiancé, whom she split from a year ago, but now believes it was “all a lie from the beginning.”

Just a week before the wedding, Dalton, who’s a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons), and her fiancé were running errands for their big day and she checked his phone to see if a store was still open.

But when she saw his search bar, she realized he had “been searching for pornography possibly just hours ago,” and immediately “felt sick to (her) stomach.”

At first, her husband-to-be lied and said his brother had borrowed his phone, before later admitting: “It’s me … I have a problem.”

She added: “At first, I thought it was some sick joke. It never occurred to me that pornography addiction would ever leak into my life or affect me in such a deep and excruciating way.”

After hearing him admit the truth, Dalton decided to call off the wedding and had to call every one of her 300 guests to break the news.

But she said it wasn’t so much the porn that was the problem, but the fact that he’d lied about it for years.

Dalton said: “Someone I loved and cared for deeply had been expertly lying to me for the entire length of our relationship, and possibly longer, since we had been friends for so long.”

“All at once, I was with a stranger instead of the person I thought I knew so well. In an instant I could never trust those lying eyes ever again.”

“All I ever wanted in a relationship was honesty, and it quickly occurred to me the only honesty I’d known at that point was fake.”