Woman becomes seventh person charged over ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy

By Sky News
August 24, 2018
The store where the three-year-old was allegedly targeted

(SKY NEWS) – A woman has become the seventh person to be charged over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

Martina Badiova has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after the attack at a Home Bargains store in Worcester, West Midlands, on 21 July.

The 22-year-old was arrested at her home in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Thursday morning.

Badiova is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Six other men including the injured youngster’s 39-year-old father have all been charged in connection with the attack.

Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, both from Birmingham; Norbert Pulko, 22, and Saied Hussini, 41, both from London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton will appear at Worcester Crown Court alongside the boy’s father on 28 August.

They were charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to the youngster with intent between 16 July and 22 July.

The father cannot be named for legal reasons.

His son suffered serious burns to his face and an arm after the suspected attack and was discharged from hospital the following day.

He was in his pushchair when he was allegedly targeted in the Tallow Hill area of the city while out with his mother and other children.

