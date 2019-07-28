Don't Miss
Woman arrested for wearing stolen dentures at probation meeting

By NEW YORK POST
July 28, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — Don’t lie through someone else’s teeth!
An Indiana woman was busted for stealing dentures this week — after she showed up to a probation meeting with the prosthetics “that were clearly not hers,” according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
The meeting with the alleged thief, Joann Childers, came the same day that the dentures’ rightful owner contacted police to report she had stolen them.
Deputies spoke with Childers’ probation officer, who told authorities that she believed the woman may have been wearing stolen teeth.
Officers visited Childers’ home Wednesday where they confronted her about the alleged theft — and found the chompers had the original owners’ name on them.
“While speaking with Ms. Childers, Deputy Gholson observed the Dentures in plain view in Ms. Childers home,” the sheriff’s office said. “The dentures had the victim’s name written on them.”
The dentures were returned to their owner and charges were filed against Childers for theft, authorities said.
