Woman arrested for urinating in Castries

By SNO Staff
March 16, 2019

Mayor Peterson Francis

(SNO) — A woman was arrested for urinating in Castries along with a number of persons, an official from the Office of the Mayor has confirmed.

According to the official, this was the first time a female was arrested for the offence. No further information on her arrest was immediately available.

The official also disclosed that some 15 persons have been arrested for urinating or indecent exposure this weekend.

Majority of the arrests were carried out next to the Soufriere bus stop, near a bar, in the city by several City Police officers, the source disclosed.

Mayor Peterson Francis had revealed recently that his office earns about $1,000 weekly in fines for the indecent-exposure offence.

