Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Woman allegedly shot boyfriend as he slept, dismembered him with a machete

By AP
September 19, 2017
Share55
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 55

Sutton

(AP) — Police in Louisiana have arrested a Texas woman accused of shooting and dismembering her boyfriend, and dumping parts of his body in southeast Texas.

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Sutton was jailed without bond following her Thursday arrest in Jefferson Parish, near New Orleans.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Sutton, who lives in Baytown, just east of Houston and about 85 miles from the Texas-Louisiana border.

Investigators allege Sutton fatally shot 32-year-old Steven Coleman as he slept following an argument, and that she dismembered his body with a machete at a Baytown apartment.

Investigators say a torso was found at a Baytown landfill on Aug. 22, four days after Sutton reported Coleman missing. Coleman was last seen on Aug. 16.

Police say formal identification of Coleman’s body awaits examination of the body parts.

 

(2)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. kix
    September 20, 2017 at 5:54 AM

    Wow 😲 I'm lost for words on this one.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.