Wolverines win as Saint Lucian ladies score

(SNO) –Saint Lucian Lyla Lionel, the leading scorer in 2017, got the scoring underway for Essex County College (ECC) Women’s Soccer on Saturday, as the Lady Wolverines proceeded on a 4-1 romp.

The season opener saw ECC, whose team includes four Saint Lucians, taking on the ASA College of Excellence.

After Lyla opened the deluge, fellow Saint Lucian international Chreselda Cox joined in, with Samara Edward dominating the midfield.

The fourth Saint Lucian, Shaunasha Prevost, didn’t play due to injury.