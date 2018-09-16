Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Wolverines win as Saint Lucian ladies score

By Terry Finisterre
September 16, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

The Saint Lucian scorers

(SNO) –Saint Lucian Lyla Lionel, the leading scorer in 2017, got the scoring underway for Essex County College (ECC) Women’s Soccer on Saturday, as the Lady Wolverines proceeded on a 4-1 romp.

The season opener saw ECC, whose team includes four Saint Lucians, taking on the ASA College of Excellence.

After Lyla opened the deluge, fellow Saint Lucian international Chreselda Cox joined in, with Samara Edward dominating the midfield.

The fourth Saint Lucian, Shaunasha Prevost, didn’t play due to injury.

(1)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.