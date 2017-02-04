WLBL wins big at the 2017 Chamber Awards

PRESS RELEASE – Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited (WLBL), a part of the HEINEKEN Company, has been named Business of the Year at the 2017 St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

In addition to this great achievement, WLBL also grabbed the awards for Excellence in Human Resource Development and Corporate Leadership.

Sebastian Sanchez, Managing Director of WLBL, indicated: “This year we were able to achieve our ambition of 100K hectoliters two years earlier than anticipated which is a major achievement for us. We invested over $7 million in our plant, hired over thirty full-time employees and merged with the number one soft-drinks manufacturer Du Boulay’s Bottling Company.

“Our road to get here was not easy, but we are proud that we can boast of an extensive product line that we manufacture locally and make significant contributions to the economy of St. Lucia through job creation and tax remittances. I would not be here accepting this award if it wasn’t for the dedicated and talented employees and supportive Leadership team at WLBL. Thank you my WLBL family who has stood with me through all the changes and challenges. This award is yours!”

WLBL’s brands are known for their exceptional quality, with their dedication to quality yielding top results. St. Lucia-produced Heineken beer scored the second highest quality score within all the Heineken breweries in the Americas Region and locally produced Guinness, ranked the highest in taste quality amongst Diageo in the world.

Local brew Piton Beer, is the winner of the Gold Award in Quality at the 2016 Monde Selection International Institute for Quality Selections. The company also invests significantly in Youth and Sports Development, Employee and Human Resource Development and Community and Cultural Development.

These awards are just the beginning! WLBL is now poised to go for their new ambition of 250K HL to continue growing with and in St Lucia for 40 years more and beyond!