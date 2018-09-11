WLBL sets the stage for another year of Oktoberfest en Kweyol

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – As the year draws closer to the month of October, for many anticipating patrons this could only mean that a brand new edition of Oktoberfest en Kweyol is right around the corner.

The eleventh annual event, hosted by Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited (WLBL), features a wide range of beers and ciders from around the world teamed up with delicious creole food and entertainment. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on September 30th, 2018 from 2:00pm at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

Though the concept of Oktoberfest en Kweyol was borrowed from the international German Beer festival ten years ago, WLBL has undoubtedly made it their own, giving it that cultural feel to usher the start of Creole Heritage Month in October. For its 11th edition this year, organizers went even further to enhance the cultural element of the show by announcing a strictly local cast of entertainers featuring the best in Steel Pan, Folk Music, Soca and the ever popular Dennery Segment.

At the 2018 press launch for the event, Sales Manager, Gaius Harry explained that, “For many artists, Oktoberfest en Kweyol has become one of the perfect platforms to shine on a grand stage and develop their talent. So the decision to give them that opportunity stems from the desire to sustain our local heritage and make the event ours.”

Piton Brand Manager, Sylvester Henry also announced that consumers and patrons could look forward to sampling a wider variety of international beers and ciders than years before. The beer lineup includes the staple Oktoberfest Beer from Germany called Paulaner, the popular Parbo Djogo from Suriname, Lagunitas Ipa from the US, Sol and Dos Equis from Mexico, Affligem Blond from Belgium and Birra Moretti from Italy just to name a few. The festival will also feature a variety of ciders including Blind Pig Cider and Bulmers Pear Cider from the UK as well as the unveiling of the all-new flavor of Strongbow called Strongbow Rosé.

According to Henry, “WLBL is proud to consistently give its consumers and patrons a unique experience where they can sample world-class beer and ciders, creole food and electrifying local entertainment all in one day.”

The annual Oktoberfest en Kweyol, has undoubtedly become a staple in the calendar of events for St. Lucia. The event is scheduled to take place on September 30th at the Pigeon Island National Landmark starting from 2pm. Advanced tickets will costs patrons only $50 and comes with a free beer sample. All attending patrons are encouraged to enjoy responsibly.