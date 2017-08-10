WLBL bids farewell to Managing Director Sebastian Sanchez

PRESS RELEASE – Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited (WLBL), leader in the beverage industry will bid farewell to its Managing Director, Sebastian Sanchez this week.

Sebastian, who has been at the helm of the organisation since 2014, leaves behind a great legacy at WLBL.

“During his time at WLBL, Sebastian was able to lead the organisation with passion, drive and energy and enabled the company to reach its ambition two years before the projected date of 2018. He was able to motivate staff to continue production in difficult times and even worked with the team on new product innovations such as SuperMalt and local production of Amstel and Desperados. One of the major initiatives he will be remembered for during his time here is leading the bold move with the merger of WLBL and DBC, which has poised WLBL to become the leader in the total beverage market” stated Lisle Chase, Chairman of the Board.

Sebastian personified the company’s long-standing values of Passion for Quality, Respect for People and Planet, and Enjoyment of Life.

In a brief interview he said “My family and I have enjoyed our time in St. Lucia. We have met some wonderful people who we will be sad to leave behind. My time at WLBL was extremely special as I got to meet and work with dedicated employees who understand the direction of the business and have stood with the management team to reach and exceed our ambition. We have set another high ambition and even though I will not be there with them, I have no doubt that they will achieve and surpass it” concluded Sebastian Sanchez.

Sebastian will be staying with the HEINEKEN Company and we wish him the best on his new journey.