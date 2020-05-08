WLBL and SLD urge consumers to drink responsibly

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Local manufacturers Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited (WLBL) and Saint Lucia Distillers Group of Companies (SLD) are urging consumers to ensure that they consume alcohol responsibly with the recent lift of the Dry Law.

As local manufacturers of alcohol, both companies believe and play an active role in promoting responsible and moderate consumption of alcohol as is evidenced by their collaboration of the “iPLEDGE To Drink Right” responsible consumption campaign, which was launched last year.

“Over the years we have worked and continue to work in partnership with many stakeholders to encourage responsible attitudes towards the consumption of alcohol both on premise and at home. Advocating responsible consumption continues to be an on-going high priority for our businesses and we recognize the important role we play in communicating this message to customers and consumers. As manufacturers and distributors of alcohol, we actively advocate the responsible consumption of alcohol, when you drive never drink and of course do not support underage drinking which is why we are reminding everyone to consume alcohol responsibly” stated Fayola Ferdinand, Corporate Affairs Manager at WLBL DBC.

In its announcement, the Government of St. Lucia outlined key measures and guidelines the citizenry must adhere to which includes no loitering, assembling or socializing on the premises of businesses selling alcohol and also no consumption of alcohol at any place of purchase.

Sergin John Baptiste, Marketing Manager at SLD reiterated, “We are both pleased with the decision of the GOSL to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol and support the measures put in place. We also want to remind people that they are not to sell alcohol to minors and to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the GOSL and our respective businesses to maintain social distancing. At all the facilities of WLBL, DBC and SLD, you must have a mask to enter and if you do not, you will be denied entry.”

With the lifting of the alcohol ban after several weeks, SLD and WLBL DBC wish to thank the GOSL for its decision to move forward and allow our companies to reenergize its 364 dedicated employees and continue to do our part as local manufacturers in the overall contribution we make to Saint Lucia’s economy.

For more information on responsible consumption of alcohol, please visit WLBL’s and SLD’s brand and corporate digital pages and websites.

