WISG final – Grenada win again, Saint Lucia joint second

(SNO) – Grenada won athletics, men’s basketball and men’s football to win yet another CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands School Games (WISG) title, as the Games ended on Sunday in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia.

The hosts ended joint second with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Grenada finished with 33 points, whilst Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines were each on 27. Despite having won two disciplines, Dominica finished fourth and last with 25 points.

Grenada led the standings from the host nation going into the final day of competition in the multi-sport school tournament, run by the respective member governments. Two disciplines were yet to be decided at that juncture, men’s football and women’s volleyball.

On Saturday night, Saint Lucia had beaten Grenada 38-19 to take the netball title, also having ended second in women’s basketball, women’s and men’s volleyball. Dasha Eugene was 12-17, Megan Nestor 26-42 for Saint Lucia in that final netball encounter.

In the football title decider, on Sunday morning, the match was abandoned three minutes into injury time, and awarded to Grenada, who were 2-1 up. Rickell Charles scored in the 8th, Leon Braveboy in the 57th. Bryant Polius temporarily levelled scores for Saint Lucia in the 47th. Referee Andrew Philip notably handed down five red cards, Grenada losing Dishon Alexander and Khyle Gibson, Saint Lucia losing Chardam Seraphin, Ed Fred, and Gabriel Biscette, all in the 80th.

​