WIPA extends sympathies and best wishes to Oshane Thomas

(WIPA) – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica.

Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital.

WIPA’s executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery.

