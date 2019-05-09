WIPA conveys condolences at the passing of Seymour Nurse

(PRESS RELEASE) — The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) would like to convey condolences to the cricket fraternity and the family and friends of former West Indies cricketer Seymour Nurse.

Seymour MacDonald Nurse was born November 10, 1933 in St Michael, Barbados. It is said Nurse was a powerful batsman and excellent fielder. Nurse played 29 Tests with a high score of 258 runs and had an average of 47.60 and was named Wisden cricketer of the year in 1967. Seymour Nurse later served as a selector and a team manager for Barbados. He was 85 years old at the time of his passing.

“The executive, management and staff of WIPA extends condolences to the cricket fraternity and the family and friends of Seymour Nurse; we wish them all strength and peace at this time” – Wavell Hinds, WIPA President and CEO.

