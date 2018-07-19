Windwards whip Jamaica in CWI U17

(SNO) – The Windward Islands ended the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Tournament on a high note, concluding an up-and-down competition. Having begun in a high note by beating Guyana, the Windwards, led by Saint Lucia’s Simeon Gerson, had their second match rained out, then fell to consecutive losses.

Gerson’s men demolished Jamaica by 83 runs to close out their campaign in Trinidad and Tobago. Led by a half century from former West Indies youth player Lee Solomon (53 off 104 balls), they were aided by 41 from Ackeem Auguste (49 balls) and a rearguard 30 from Keygan Arnold, on their way to 192-7.

In reply, Jamaica was dismissed for 109 runs, despite five players getting into double figures. Garvin Serieux Jr.effected an early run out, then took a catch off the bowling of Dominic Auguste, before polishing off a second run out with the score still on 35. Dominic Auguste then had his man clean bowled, and Serieux took one caught and bowled, the score then on 54.

Gerson got in on the act with two wickets, Dominic Auguste took two catches off Ackeem Auguste’s bowling, and Keygan Arnold polished the innings off. Ackeem Auguste allowed just 17 runs off his 10 overs.