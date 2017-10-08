Windjammer completes second phase of expansion and renovations

(PRESS RELEASE) – Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort (www.windjammer-landing.com), located on the north coast of Saint Lucia, completed the second phase of its expansion and enhancement project.

It has invested more than $7.1 million to expand the resort to include four additional luxury estate North Point Villas as well as renovate over some of the existing villas. To date, the resort has invested nearly $50 million in total over the past two years to become one of the leading luxury resorts on Saint Lucia.

Comprised of three-bedroom configurations, the four new luxury North Point villas expand the collection of villas at North Point, and plans for phase three is already underway.

North Point Villas

The new North Point villas at Windjammer Landing has raised the bar for luxury holiday standards, and are available for vacation accommodations as well as shared ownership. Perched on the north end of the Mediterranean-inspired resort in Saint Lucia, the newly constructed North Point Villas are a spectacular addition to the resort.

With the addition of these four North Point villas, there are now eight of the planned luxury villas, and are available as upper level or ground level units. All North Point villas include a private master en-suite bedroom with a king-sized bed, as well as second and third en-suite bedrooms each with two queen-sized beds. Ground level villas feature outdoor showers, generous outdoor living spaces, a private garden and lavish infinity-edge pools, while the upper level villas boast outdoor kitchens and dining areas under a roof top terrace with a sun deck and oversized rooftop plunge pools that appear to flow into the ocean.

The interior aesthetic of each villa is contemporary and comfortable. Furnishings feature a Caribbean-style, easy living flair. The texture of natural wood contrasts with limestone floors, crisp white walls and natural shell stone bordering the exterior spaces. These are accented by tropical shades reflected in the artwork by local artists; this rich culture breathes life and personality into the interior space.

“The North Point Villas bring luxury vacations to a whole other level – they are truly amazing in every way,” said Scott Seger, managing director at Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort. “From the beachfront location to the state-of-the-art appliances–and everything in-between–these villas will exceed the expectations of those looking for a luxury vacation,” added Seger.

Resort-wide Renovations

Many updates and renovations have also been completed in order to uphold the resort’s high standards and commitment to delivering a luxury vacation experience. These include: a remodeled breakfast buffet area and coffee bar at the Dragonfly restaurant; new swing seating and a face lift for the 96 Degrees bar; re-tiling and painting of the main pool and many of the private villa pools; a new wedding pergola and grounds layout for the Wedding Garden; re-plumbing of the Dragonfly restaurant for water conservation and hot water efficiency as part of the resort’s continuing sustainability program; a fresh coat of paint for many of the buildings such as The Spa and Jammers restaurant; and overall upgrades to the infrastructure and roadways throughout Windjammer Landing.

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, which welcomed its first guests in 1989, was designed by Barbadian architect Ian Morrison to look like a Mediterranean village. Brick paths meander through more than 60 acres of lush landscaping, scented gardens, sparkling pools, covered walkways, and hand-painted tiles. Ideal for couples, families, multi-generational travelers, singles and groups, Windjammer Landing is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff, extensive activities, and signature all-inclusive vacation.

The resort offers 353 sleeping rooms among 195 units, including villas, suites and standard hotel accommodations. Many of the villas feature their own private residential-size or plunge pool. Guests can enjoy “Barefoot Luxury” with the perfect balance of culture, health and wellness, entertainment, romance and adventure for vacationers of all ages. As a testament to the resort’s reputation, Windjammer Landing has earned the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award for the last six consecutive years.

A Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort all-inclusive vacation includes all meals and beverages at five al fresco restaurants and four bars; the luxury of six swimming pools; a 24-hour fitness center; both motorized and non-motorized water sports, including waterskiing, snorkeling and windsurfing; complimentary resort-wide Wi-Fi resort; the Jacquot Fun Club, with supervised daily activities for children 4 – 12 years of age; teen activities for kids 13 – 17; a weekly Manager’s Cocktail Party; and the conveniences of a mini-mart and boutique shops.

Room-only packages are also available. All rates vary according to plan, selected accommodations and travel dates.

Windjammer Landing is 32 miles from Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) and five miles from George F L Charles Airport (SLU). Sample flight times from major cities include three-and-a-half hours from Miami, four hours from New York and five hours from Toronto.