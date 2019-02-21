Will you marry me? Proposal during Kees concert

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — She had no idea this was going to happen.

Analysts Keshala Mahabir and Ishan Gosine will tie the knot this year after Gosine got down on one knee and proposed to his sweetheart, Mahabir last night at 519 Restaurant at the C-3 Mall, San Fernando.

Gosine took the chance to propose to Mahabir in front of her favourite soca artiste Kees Dieffenthaller at the restaurant during one of his concert series as part of the lead up to his official “Tuesday on the Rocks” concert set for February 26.

Gosine told the Express on Wednesday “We both love music, and I know how much Keshala is a fan of Kees, so I thought it would be a great way to make the proposal even more memorable. I even got her friends, Stephanie Mohess and Renee Charles to help me get her to the venue without letting know about the surprise.”

Mahabir, who initially came to the restaurant with her friends to enjoy the food, ambience, and music was stunned when she heard Kees calling for her to come up on stage.

Kees also called Gosine up on stage and gave him room to have his moment. Much to the delight of the cheering crowd inside the restaurant, Kees sung his 2019 release Love It as Mahabir shook her head and said yes.

“Ishan and I have always talked about marriage but I never expected something so grand. I was in shock over the whole situation, and having Kees there it was amazing. I have been a fan of Kees since I was going to school,” she said.

Gosine said it took careful planning and working with a member from Tuesday on Rocks organising committee to get everything to go off without a hitch.

“I have to extend heartfelt thanks to Kees and his team. They were so excited and made everything flow seamlessly,” Gosine said.

People took out cellphones to record the touching moment.

Gosine said his fiancée is a brilliant, fun loving person with a great sense of humor.

“I knew she was the one for me because in her I found not only love but my best friend, he said.

The couple met three years ago while working at Bourse Securities Limited.

They both struck up a friendship which later blossomed into love.

Gosine 28 is an Investment Analyst at National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago while Mahabir 26 is a Senior Risk Analyst at First Citizens.

Gosine and Mahabir have been fielding calls all day from family and friends extending congratulations.

The couple say they are both excited to embark on this next chapter in their lives.